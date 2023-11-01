Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 39,067 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,692,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,067 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Essential Utilities worth $107,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after buying an additional 10,492,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,493,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,728,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after buying an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.