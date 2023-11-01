Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 544,707 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,446,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Amcor worth $104,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 697.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

