Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 1,817 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $587,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 629.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average of $67.52. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

