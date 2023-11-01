Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 24,927 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,787.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 240,479 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 396,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.