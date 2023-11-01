Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 2,581 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hess by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Hess by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Hess by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after buying an additional 278,511 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Hess by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $144.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.21. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

