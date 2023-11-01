Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,364,000 after buying an additional 162,592 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,557,000 after buying an additional 934,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

