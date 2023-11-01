Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.72 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,204 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 600.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

ALL opened at $128.13 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average of $112.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

