Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.75 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

