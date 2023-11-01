Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $262.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.68. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.90 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.31.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

