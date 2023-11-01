Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249,165 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $227.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.12. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.