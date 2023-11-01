Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.85 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $730.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $702.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $710.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.01 and a 52-week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

