Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.01 Million Stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Abcam were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abcam by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the second quarter valued at about $9,559,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the second quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 198.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the second quarter valued at about $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. Abcam plc has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $25.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCM. SVB Securities lowered shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, October 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Abcam Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

