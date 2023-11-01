Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.13 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HDB stock opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78.
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
