Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.20 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,636 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $360,459,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $173,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock worth $834,603 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

