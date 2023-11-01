Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.91.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $402.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $432.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.06 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

