Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 498.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

