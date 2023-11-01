Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $135,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $574,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $402.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $458.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.