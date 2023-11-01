Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $225.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

