Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

