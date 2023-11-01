Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 2,757 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

