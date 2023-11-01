Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 61,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of USRT opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

