Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,020 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $442.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.68. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $309.48 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.6658 per share. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

