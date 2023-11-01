Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 214 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $190.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $211.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

