Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 221 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.88 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

