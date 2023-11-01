Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) versus NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Head-To-Head Review

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Barrick Gold and NextSource Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold -0.64% 3.25% 2.23% NextSource Materials N/A -51.27% -21.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and NextSource Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $10.78 billion 2.60 $432.00 million ($0.04) -399.25 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$11.68 million ($0.10) -9.99

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. Barrick Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextSource Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats NextSource Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas, Asia, and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

