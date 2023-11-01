BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BayCom in a report released on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.
BayCom Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BCML opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BayCom has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $234.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.
Institutional Trading of BayCom
BayCom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.
BayCom Company Profile
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BayCom
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.