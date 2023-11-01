BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BayCom in a report released on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BayCom has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $234.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BayCom by 715.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 499.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 181,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

