Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $252.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $217.70 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

