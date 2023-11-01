Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AN. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AutoNation

AutoNation Price Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $130.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $99.72 and a 52-week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 55.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 47.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 33.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.