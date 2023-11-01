B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Short Interest Down 5.6% in October

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,760,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 9,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

B&G Foods Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $583.38 million, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.51. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 203.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 124.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

