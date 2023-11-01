BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 5,952 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,400,000 after buying an additional 296,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,885,000 after buying an additional 1,891,388 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

