BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 330 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 58.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MSCI were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $471.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.27. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $444.87 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $566.73.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

