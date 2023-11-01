BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 495 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,222,000 after purchasing an additional 268,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
FLT stock opened at $225.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.45 and a 1-year high of $278.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.99.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.40.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
