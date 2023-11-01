BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 495 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,222,000 after purchasing an additional 268,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

FLT stock opened at $225.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.45 and a 1-year high of $278.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLT

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.