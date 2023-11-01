BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 495 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $225.17 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.45 and a 12-month high of $278.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.56 and its 200-day moving average is $246.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLT. Citigroup raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $283.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.40.

View Our Latest Report on FLT

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.