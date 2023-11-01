BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $348,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $22,744,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at $828,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,912 shares of company stock worth $764,096. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Juniper Networks

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.