BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $385,000 Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 58.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 126.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $73,101.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,158.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,738 shares of company stock valued at $441,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

