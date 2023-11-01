BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $411,000 Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Pool were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Pool by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL stock opened at $315.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.27 and its 200-day moving average is $351.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $423.97.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.70.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

