BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $405,000 in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR stock opened at $122.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.72 and its 200-day moving average is $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $133.79.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,418.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,418.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,265 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

