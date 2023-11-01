BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $446,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,638 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,414,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $2,627,296,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $53,702,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TOL stock opened at $70.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.70. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

