BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 81.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,684,000 after buying an additional 48,186 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.84.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $151.80 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

