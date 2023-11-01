BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.82. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.95.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

