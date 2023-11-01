BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,297 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.01. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.56.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAC. Barclays dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.