BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 31,548 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,548 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Block were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Block by 77,283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after buying an additional 11,682,955 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,092,000 after purchasing an additional 256,004 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,817,000 after purchasing an additional 643,825 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,576,000 after purchasing an additional 189,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE SQ opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SQ shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Block from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,222 shares of company stock worth $1,006,326. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

