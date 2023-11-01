BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,722 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 42,462 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

