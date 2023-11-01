BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 20,540 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 9,259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $130,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,421 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.07 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

