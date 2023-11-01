Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

BIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $275.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.31. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 28.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

