Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,015,000 after buying an additional 151,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Black Hills by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,678,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,315,000 after buying an additional 178,522 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Black Hills by 0.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,218,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,836,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,209,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE:BKH opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.61. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $73.98.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKH

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.