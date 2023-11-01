Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Owl Capital last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $416.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OWL opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477,322 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,838,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,113,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1,239.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

See Also

