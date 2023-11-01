Booking (BKNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $67.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $19.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $144 EPS for the current fiscal year and $173 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,789.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,025.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2,861.79. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,771.32 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $147,208,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,256.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

