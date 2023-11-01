BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 316.77%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.95 million. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BrightSphere Investment Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,162,000 after buying an additional 147,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSIG

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.