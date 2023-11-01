Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

NYSE:BCO opened at $66.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.33. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 50.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $224,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 176.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Brink’s by 15.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

